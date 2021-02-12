SEBRING — The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires will return to Sebring International Raceway for two races in the lead-up to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts.
Following two opening rounds of the Mazda MX-5 Cup at Daytona International Speedway, the series will contest Rounds Three and Four at the legendary Sebring circuit with many of the same teams who competed in the thrilling opening rounds at Daytona.
All MX-5 Cup race cars started life as complete MX-5 road cars from the Mazda Hiroshima, Japan factory. Daytona Beach, Florida-based Flis Performance converts the cars into race-ready machines with a full roll cage and interior, and they also add more than 250 racing-specific components. The Mazda SKYACTIV 2.0-liter engine in each car is sealed to ensure even competition and a cost-effective platform.
The Sebring schedule now includes the Mazda MX-5 Cup races, two Porsche Carrera Cup North America races, the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 for the Michelin Pilot Challenge series and the 69th Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. A complete schedule including all practice, qualifying and race times will be released soon.
Tickets for all four days of activity are now on sale at advance purchase prices. Gates will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17 and remain open until Sunday, March 21. Reduced pricing for four-day, two-day, and one-day tickets are available in advance, as are reduced-price parking passes. Fan hospitality options are also on sale and include Club Sebring and the Celebrity Cruises Luxury Lounge.
New at Sebring in 2021 is the addition of Sebring SportsCar Week, which will be open to the public on Saturday, March 13. The day will feature five races including two Masters Historics, a Porsche Sprint Challenge race, a GT Celebration race and a 1 hour, 45-minute IMSA Prototype Challenge race. Single day tickets will only be sold at the gate and will be $20. Parking will be free for all vehicles.
Gates will again open the following Wednesday, March 17 at 8 a.m. for all activities leading up to the America’s oldest endurance race — the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. Visit www.sebringraceway.com for tickets or call 800-626-RACE (7223) to speak to a customer service representative.