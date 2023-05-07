Jeff Gordon greets fans during driver introductions prior to the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014. Denny Hamlin, one of NASCAR’s current veterans and also the co-owner alongside Michael Jordan of 23XI Racing, has long noticed the waning mainstream popularity of the Cup stars since the retirements of Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Carl Edwards, Danica Patrick, Matt Kenseth and Johnson.