SEBRING — The Highlands County Tennis Association, owners of the Thakkar Tennis Center in the Country Club of Sebring, have plenty to boast about. They have produced six members who won the Florida Senior Games Championships in December 2021. Last May they moved on to play for the National Senior Games Championships held in Fort Lauderdale. Friday evening the club’s members gathered at the Thakkar Tennis Center’s club house to honor them with a dinner, gifts, luscious desserts and cheers.
The group included Earl Maslin (85), Pat Bentz (89), Mike Rafferty (77), Eugene Bengston (79).
Barb Maslin and Peggy Seismore competed in the ladies doubles 80-85 division. During the evening, the tennis players talked about how they came to love tennis as a lifetime sport.
Bengtson began playing after college. ”It appealed to me so I stuck with it.” You will find him at the center three days a week. He and Rafferty continue to pair up to stay honed to again reach Nationals in 2023.
Bentz just keeps winning and winning. He used to play a with a gang of tennis enthusiasts at Harder Hall. He played a major role in developing the Highlands County Tennis Association. The club is currently building adjoining pickleball courts and as he approaches 90 years of age, he said, “I’m going to give that pickelball a try.” Bentz is a true inspiration to all seniors as he raced boats, loves to fish, golfs and is on the tennis court weekly.
The Maslins have travelled the world playing tennis. They boast attending the Australian, French and U.S. Open as well as Wimbledon. Barb Maslin said, “We had a tennis court in our yard when we lived in New York. We had to dodge our young kids as they loved to run across the court as Earl and I played.”
Peggy Seismore told the members of watching in person the Williams women play. She has been a member of the tennis association for 65 years. “My husband was in the military so I was able to play tennis all over the world, depending where he was stationed.”
Bengston and Rafferty made it to the consolation match. Rafferty commented that they played the best tennis ever in winning the State Championship but were not able to replicate that at the Nationals. Seismore and Maslin had to play a younger group as there were a limited number of women in their age group. They defeated a team from Tennessee 6-3, 6-4 but lost to a Nevada team. As Maslin put it, “We ran into a buzz saw in the final match. One of our opponents played tennis seven days a week and had a wicked slice. “We ran out of gas.” They placed third.
Earl Maslin and Pat Bentz made the Highlands County Tennis Association extremely proud. They came home National Champs in their division. They defeated the No. 1 seeded team 6-3, 6-4. Then they won the championship demolishing the No. 2 seeded team 6-0, 6-1 to win the Gold. Maslin said, “I got nervous during our final match but Pat played awesome and we became National Senior Games Tennis Champions. Our club members winning four of the six National medals was very special.”
While the club members congratulated all the National players, they were visited by Sebring High School tennis players, Alayna Myhre & Sammi Rather. The two are sponsoring a Halloween themed doubles “Grave Rave Grandslam at the Thakkar Tennis Center this Friday evening, Oct. 15. It is open to all ages. Cost is $20. Players are invited to dress up in Halloween attire. They will be judged, with a trophy prize, for the best dressed player. All proceeds go to the Sebring High School Team for their needs. Register by calling 863-991-4428. If you are in need of a partner, Myhre and Rather will get one for you. You’ll Luv it!
To become a member, learn about the club’s planned 2022-2033 fun tournaments, or cost for open play time on one of their six lighted clay courts, would like to begin or polish up on your game by taking lessons, visit their web site at www.highlandscountytennisas sociation.org or call 863-386-4282.