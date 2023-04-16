Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.