Officials measure for a first down during an NCAA college football game between USC and BYU, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Provo, Utah. College football administrators are looking at ways to reduce the number of plays in games in the name of player safety, with a tweak in clock operating procedures likely the first step. A proposal to let the game clock continue running when a team makes a first down, except in the last two minutes of a half, has broad support.