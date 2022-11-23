LAKE PLACID — The last line in the lyrics of “The Boxer” by Simon & Garfunkel is “But the fighter still remains.” That line could be said of Willy Johnson who lives in Lake Placid. He was a Junior Lightweight and a Lightweight Florida Champion in 1990 and fought a number of professional fights in 1996 in Orlando. He also fought at the Police Athletic Camp. He comes from a family of prize fighters.
Johnson is 51 now and can still throw a wicked punch. A young 27-year-old guy picked a fight with him last summer and that was a big mistake. He soon realized that Johnson knew how to land a punch to protect himself.
“A bunch of guys were standing around and saw how well I defended myself. A few of them not realizing I was a former boxing champ, said I was so good I should start a boxing school for young kids. So I did,” he proudly exclaimed.
That idea came alive last month when Johnson opened a gym at 3100 Miller Ave., adjacent to the Miller C Store & Food Mart in Leisure Lakes, Lake Placid. The sign outside reads, “Highlands Youth Boxing … Winners never QUIT … Quitters never WIN!”
A number of other businesses were interested in renting space there but asked what Johnson could offer.
“I told them that the youngsters would shop at the C Store next door and parents would purchase gasoline. That convinced the owners and here we are!”
Tom Wirth, president of TM Scott Roofing, has been a mentor of Johnson for years. “He kept gas in my car when I fought in tournaments,” Johnson said. Wirth is lending financial support to get the gym up and going. He has also received financial support for the gym from other area contractors.
Wirth stopped at a large warehouse in the area recently and noticed an entire line of boxing gear, including a youth ring, total gyms, weight benches, speed bags, heavy bags and boxing gloves.
“The gentleman told me he purchased the gear for $8,000. When I told him we were opening a youth gym in Lake Placid for potential boxers, he sold it all to me for $1,000,” Wirth said.
Johnson and his girlfriend, Monique Moore, and other friends spent four months clearing the building of stored material. Then they moved in all the gear, set up the boxing ring and opened in late October.
Is there a need for such a gym in Lake Placid? Johnson said that last July they were part of a “Guns Down, Hands Up” boxing exhibition in Highway Park. More than 600 youngsters attended, a real message to Johnson that a need existed for boys and girls to learn to box and acquire the self-discipline to succeed.
“We are planning to offer an after-school program but will require the youngsters to finish their homework first as they will be tired after they work out,” Johnson added.
Currently, Joe Aguilar, a seasoned boxer, and fellow boxer Conner Cook come to help Johnson work with the kids. There are nine footballs players from the area that will come during the week after the season ends.
“They used to come to my mom’s field on Henscratch Road to work out,” Johnson said.
Another nine youth are dropped off by their parents to work out and learn the intricacies of the sport. Kobe Fuller, age 14 from Lake Placid, trains with a jump rope and works the speed bags and spars in the ring. He already has a boxing match set.
Siblings Jojo (a student at Lake Placid Elementary School) and Sarah Souza (a student at Lake Placid Middle School) are some of the first members.
Jojo, age 10, wants to be a boxer. “I come everyday,” he said. Sarah, age 12, wants to box too. “I want to learn self-discipline and be like the ‘Rock.’”
If you’d like to learn more about the Highlands Youth Boxing Gym, call Johnson at 863-243-3008 or stop by any weekday afternoon and meet Johnson and Moore personally to learn about the gym, membership and how you can learn to box and gain the self-discipline required to be a winner at the sport and at life.