Looking for something fun for the kids to do this summer? A great choice to keep them entertained is Chi Bounce, a new business in Sebring that promises a day filled with outdoor fun.
Owned and operated by the Lopez/Martinez family, who relocated from Chicago to Sebring last August, Chi Bounce came to fruition because owners Taisa Lopez and Herb Martinez noticed that there were not an abundance of leisure activities to keep their three children busy. They have one child attending Fred Wild Elementary School, another in Sebring Middle School, and the third attending Sebring High School.
After much research, Lopez and Martinez decided that offering inflatable bounce houses and slides would be the perfect match for their family: they are very familiar with what children like to do, and this type of business allowed them more family time as well. So the couple invested in a bounce house in neon colors, complete with a slide, and featuring oversized inflatable palm tree accents, perfect for Florida. They also have a larger bounce house inflatable that resembles the colors one would see in a box of crayons, and which can accommodate several children.
Hailing from Chicago, the Lopez/Martinez duo named their business Chi Bounce to pay homage to their hometown. But they are “happy to be a part of Sebring,” Lopez said.
With children in three of the major schools in Highlands County, Lopez sees a definite need for the items that Chi Bounce offers, including the ever-popular bounce houses, slides, and popcorn and cotton candy machines as well.
“Many school and church functions could put them to good use,” Lopez noted.
Birthdays, end-of-school parties, Memorial Day and Fourth of July events are all perfect fits for their ever-expanding offering of fun-filled products. They recommend that customers rent the inflatables for two days for events such as July 4 and Memorial Day, when kids will have more time to enjoy it.
A bounce house from Chi Bounce rents for $100 for the first day, and $50 per day thereafter, a price that Lopez feels is very reasonable. Lopez hopes to offer a larger slide in the not-too-distant future, and other items may become available as Chi Bounce gains new audiences. The popcorn machine rents for $50 for the first day, and $25 for each day following, as does the cotton candy machine.
Important to note is that the Lopez/Martinez couple sanitize their items after each use, and are fully insured. Chi Bounce delivers and sets up, including inflating items rented from them, anywhere within a 50-mile radius of Sebring, at no extra charge, making for a stress-free event. If the destination is over 50 miles away their delivery fee is $25.
“We hope to expand our business as more people discover Chi Bounce,” Lopez said. She feels that summertime is certainly the perfect time to begin a business directed toward children.
Contact Lopez and Martinez about Chi Bounce at the following phone numbers: 773-220-7396 or 773-706-4855. The company is on Instagram as well, under the Chi Bounce name. For reservations call or email them at chibounceflorida@gmail.com