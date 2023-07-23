LAKE WALES – A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of BizLINC, a business incubator in the City’s historic core is scheduled for noon, Aug. 1, at 225 Lincoln Ave, Lake Wales.
The 3,570 square-foot business incubator is located in the city’s historic northwest neighborhood.
“Giving local entrepreneurs the tools to succeed will positively impact Lake Wales. New business will open and citizens will have more options,” City Manager James Slaton said.
BizLINC staff will provide qualified entrepreneurs a variety of training and business-related services, such as strategic planning, financial reporting, technical assistance, ecommerce support, public-speaking certifications, office space and much more.
BizLINC is facilitated by the Florida Development Corporation (FDC) though a three-year grant agreement with the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency.
“During construction, we received more than 60 applications from entrepreneurs and business owners interested in becoming members,” Derrick Blue, Chief Operating Officer at FDC said.
Panel interviews were conducted, and more than half the applicants were selected. Twenty businesses will occupy the building.
Select members have dedicated-private office spaces and some occupy a desk in the open-work area. Virtual members receive physical addresses.
FDC is a real estate development company. The founders of FDC have more than 60 years of collective experience in affordable housing development, weatherization, financial, project management and community and economic development.