In times past, if one needed relief from various symptoms, natural relief in the form of medicinal cannabis was not available. As the medical community begins to embrace the properties in cannabis, medicinal dispensaries have begun opening to fill that need. New to Sebring, and a part of that “embracing,” is Goldleaf Dispensary, a “luxury cannabis” store located on U.S. 27.
Goldleaf opened its first Florida location in Sebring last August, and if the ambiance is any indication, it is determined to be successful. Goldleaf aims to change the perception of the typical corner medicinal cannabis store. Indeed it is an experience, one that commands a customer’s attention immediately upon entering through the eight-foot tall gold doors, which are opened for each client coming and going by smiling staff members, who are dressed in chic all-black, and who exude a quiet air of friendliness, confidence and willingness to share their knowledge of all-things cannabis.
“Goldleaf has a lot of dedicated individuals that are passionate about educating the public of the healing benefits of medicinal cannabis, and ending the stigma associated with it,” said Clare McGuire, Goldleaf Marketing Manager. “Younger people see the opportunity, and everyone at Goldleaf is happy to talk about the health benefits in an understandable and friendly way, helping to end any existing stigmas. People are embracing a more natural lifestyle, and cannabis is a safe alternative.”
Meticulously designed with a “luxury, world-class experience” in mind, the Goldleaf team created an upscale atmosphere with the use of black marble walls, plush seating areas, modern lighting, and a dispensary that is both private and elegant, complete with a modern wall-fireplace. Guiding one from the welcoming foyer of Goldleaf to the inner sanctum, where clients’ selections will be made, are a series of impressive gold doors, with softly glowing wall-lighting, leading to what is a private, personalized, luxurious experience. Behind secured doors is the vault, which houses the premium cannabis offerings, all of which are in sealed, airtight containers, ensuring quality, safety and freshness.
The partnersHeadquartered in Maryland, Goldleaf is the brainchild of three partners, all of whom are experts in their particular field relating to the medicinal cannabis industry. McGuire said, “Our team of owners is made of industry experts: a retail aficionado, who is involved with store design and facilities, as well as the myriad other components involved in a retail store business model, the second partner is a cultivator, who has over 30 years of cannabis-growing experience in Oregon, years spent perfecting crops. Goldleaf’s third partner is a production and distribution specialist, who is knowledgeable about processing, packaging, manufacturing and distribution. We have an educated angle in every part of the business.”
Currently, Mt. Dora, serves as the greenhouse and distribution hub for Sebring, with plans to build a state-of-the-art, completely indoor grow-house in Bradenton, beginning in September. “We will be able to control humidity, lighting, and essentially every part of the growing environment,” McGuire said.
The productThe staff at Goldleaf is well-trained, and take courses to enhance product knowledge, including information regarding the most requested “flower” (which accounts for about 50% of sales at Goldleaf), concentrates, cartridges, quality, THC, varieties and scents, blends, and terpenes, which are “naturally occurring chemical compounds found in the plant, responsible for aromas, flavors and colors, and these terpenes work in tandem with cannabinoids to give the different effects, depending on the strain’s profile,” according to McGuire. To educate consumers, Goldleaf has a Florida patient guide in production, and it will soon be available in their dispensaries.
“Medicinal cannabis has become mainstream, as physicians have become more knowledgeable and willing to assist patients, and as more people become aware of the varied benefits and uses,” McGuire noted.
To purchase from Goldleaf, a patient must present a Florida Medical Cannabis Certificate.
Third-party reporting is used extensively by Goldleaf, ensuring that everything they produce and distribute is quality. “We do extra testing and we provide the lab results on our website. We are really transparent with our testing. We follow the best practices based on the ‘food and pharmaceutical’ regulations. We have a risk assessment process for our raw materials and our packaging, all of which must go through an approval process,” McGuire stated.
That process includes testing the soil, the water, and even the lighting used in the growing process. There is a plethora of medical cannabis-related information on the Goldleaf website.
McGuire related, “Goldleaf is the only company using organic growing methods. We use all organic, living soil, so that no harsh chemicals or pesticides are present.”
Goldleaf is concerned for the environment, and gives back to Florida communities.
“A few weeks ago a team planted native plants to help filter our water runoff and to support the environment, making the water ‘Manatee’ safe (a reference to the delicate animals in our ecosystem). Soon, we will be developing related brands, and will select specific communities and environmental causes, to which we will donate a portion of proceeds,” McGuire said. “Also, we deliver in electric Tesla and Lexus vehicles, eliminating gas waste.”
In the near future, Goldleaf has plans to diversify their offerings to include tinctures, lotions, edibles, and different concentrates, including distillates, which are more affordable versions of concentrates. By the end of the year they plan to offer delivery in Highlands County. Deliveries are discreet: two team members make all deliveries together, one remaining inside the non-branded vehicle, in which the selected products are stored in sealed, locked compartments until the recipient has been identified and verified, thus ensuring the safe delivery of a cannabis product which is guaranteed to be untampered.
Goldleaf is located at 5220 Hardware Place, Sebring (next to Home Depot). It is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day, with the exception of Sunday, on which they are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For details, call 863-204-6820.