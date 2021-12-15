Last week, the traffic on Central Parkway/C-470 in Wildwood switched to a detour roadway to facilitate construction of improvements with the realignment of the roadway.
The Central Parkway/C-470 detour is a 2.3-mile segment ending near the existing connection with Marsh Bend Trail. The realignment will include the roundabout at Marsh Bend Trail and Central Parkway/C-470, the connection of the old C-470 to Marsh Bend Trail, and a multi-modal trail tunnel under the Central Parkway/C-470.
The detour roadway will be in place for approximately 10–12 months. Its posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour, a speed reduction from the previous limit.
The county advises that all drivers use caution when traveling Central Parkway/C-470.
