JRC Firearms, Customs & Mods, the newest gun and ammunition store in Sebring, aims to stand out from the rest with bullseye business precision, including unique weapons, classes, accessories, and custom-builds.
A father and son business, JRC had an interesting beginning: The son, Bryar Ashby, suggested that he and his father open a gun business together. As a proud military veteran, the father, Raymond (J.R.) Ashby developed a passion for weaponry, and also developed an interest in how things work, while serving in the United States Army. J.R. served for over seven years, and his tour included Desert Storm, as well as time in Kuwait and Italy.
The duo started their gun business from home in Avon Park, and after six years, and with rapid growth, the time was right to open a storefront. They found the perfect location in Sebring to continue and build on their success, and opened JRC Firearms, Customs & Mods, in a plaza next to the Sebring Wal-Mart. They hosted their grand opening on Monday, June 5.
The father and son duo are determined to provide the best products and services for everyone’s firearms needs. J.R. Ashby’s motto is, “I’d rather earn a nickel from someone 10 times, than earn a dime once,” which reflects his desire to charge fair prices, versus receiving high profits.
The business is a full service, one-stop shop, and offers a wide array of handguns, rifles, ammunition, a variety of gun-related accessories, as well as their own brand of T-shirts and caps. Among the assortment of guns are their custom-built pieces.
One custom-built gun is a bright red and black rifle which the owner himself designed and manufactured. It features a scene from the Spider Man movie and details the Carnage versus Venom battle. From sketch, to design, sandblasting, and manufacturing, it took over 40 hours to complete this one-of-a-kind, collectable weapon. The teeth towards the bottom of the firearm are hand-filed, and they alone took over two hours to finish, according to J.R. Ashby. The intricate cutout pattern was done using a laser, and the finished product was coated with Cerakote, which is a protective coating, enabling the gun to withstand high-heat and pressure, allowing it to last longer and hold up better. Other specialty pieces produced by JRC included a World War II version, as well as one featuring Ghost Rider.
Another eye-catching handgun is the “Ducks Unlimited” edition by Para Ordnance, which features a camouflage design on a bronze-colored barrel, all of which is also coated with Cerakote protection. Hunters, as well as target-shooters, can find something to fit their needs at JRC. There are also smaller guns, well-suited for purses, and a particularly appropriate one can be found on display at JRC Firearms, Customs & Mods, which features a “Robin’s Egg” blue Cerakote coated stainless side: The compact Sig Sauer P938.
Among the services offered at JRC is laser engraving, and the elder Ashby notes that “many things can be laser engraved on, not just guns, including stainless steel tumblers, and fine jewelry.”
Custom enhancements are available for gun-owners’ existing weapons, including suppressors, upgraded triggers and barrels, Cerakote protective coating, and laser engraving of the barrel. Another service offered by the pair is gunsmithing, and they will repair firearms as needed.
An important service offered by JRC is their Concealed Carry class. Potential students may begin registering now to take upcoming Concealed Carry classes, to be held soon at their location, and which may be held on a monthly basis. Class dates and hours will be posted on their Facebook and Instagram pages, JRC Firearms Customs & Mods, as they become available. Class sizes will be limited to 12 students, for more in-depth instruction. Call or stop by JRC for more information.
JRC Firearms, Customs & Mods buys and sells a variety of firearms, and accepts commissions of certain guns. They run full background checks on all potential clients. Fingerprinting is used for those interested in purchasing weapons and specialty items such as suppressors, which are popularly used for hearing protection while firing.
JRC Firearms, Customs & Mods is located at 3033 U.S. 27 North (just south of Walmart), in Sebring. They are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday. For more details, call 863-451-5351.