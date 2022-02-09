Project Scholars announced that the nonprofit organization will award a new scholarship this year to pay tribute to its longtime event manager Cheryl Fishel, who died in July 2020. The Cheryl Fishel Memorial Scholarship will be awarded for the first time to the student who qualifies for the organization’s four-year scholarships worth up to $10,000 and demonstrates the most community service.
“Cheryl had a huge heart for young people and for serving the community. We felt this was the best way we could honor her,” said Project Scholars President Paul Rountree.
Project Scholars offers scholarships each year to four graduating high school students who live in south Lake County. The scholarships are worth up to $10,000 each. One of the four scholarships is reserved for students who attend Valencia College for some or all of their college education.
Students must have a 2.5 grade point average or higher and must live within the boundaries of the three south Lake County public high schools — although the students are not restricted to attending those schools.
The scholarships are funded largely through the annual Pig on the Pond Community Festival, while the Valencia scholarship is made possible through an endowment.
The deadline to apply for any of the Project Scholars scholarships is March 1. Students can learn more and/or apply by visiting www.pigonthepond.org/scholarships or apply through the Community Foundation of South Lake.
Doris Bloodsworth is involved with Pig on the Pond and Project Scholars.