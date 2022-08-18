SEBRING — Where can you go and get a great breakfast while watching planes take off and land on the airfield? Every second Saturday of the month you can experience the excitement at the Heartland EAA Chapter 1240 breakfast. You can sit inside the airplane hangar and watch the fun on the airfield.
Breakfast consists of fluffy regular and blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee at a cost of just $6.
“We’re really happy with the turnout today,” said Dale Huffman, EAA Chapter 1240 president. “We give kids airplane rides and today we had 27 kids signed up. In all we’ve done this for over 1,000 kids and nationwide over 2.1 million. We’re very fortunate the airport picks up the fuel costs for these rides.
“The school program starts on Aug. 15 and we have 50 kids signed up. This is part of their school curriculum. They are here twice a week and get breakfast, hands-on work and classroom work. We have teachers and technical advisors who are experts in their field.”
EAA stands for Experimental Aircraft Association. They work in partnership with the School Board of Highlands County and the Sebring Regional Airport. The have developed an initiative to expand youth aviation education and STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) curriculum. This includes hands-on workshop, flight training and aircraft maintenance.
Dale Wright was enjoying his breakfast. “This is a great breakfast. I like watching the planes out on the field take off and land.”
Tim Dahlen and his son Jake were there from the Ft. Myers area. Jake wants to be a pilot in the future. He actually sat as co-pilot with his dad flying a Fouqa Magister. “It was awesome!”
The Young Eagles are currently working on assembling a Zenith 750 two-seater plane. The owner of the plane helps them with building it. The kids unpack the parts and assemble the plane.
“The Zenith has a 150 HP fuel injected Honda engine. It’s very reliable,” said Huffman.
The EAA has a long history dating back to 1953. A group of individuals in Milwaukee, Wisconsin were interested in building their own planes. The mission was later expanded to encompass all types of aircraft enabling young and old to share the love and spirit of aviation.
John Rousch, piloting plane #N1100, took up Junito Rosado and Anthony Nocito. They received certificates for their first flight.
“I loved it,” said Rosado. “It was probably one of the best experiences of my life!”
“It was so awesome!” said Nocito. “It’s a memory I’ll always have with me.”
The EAA host their breakfast every month on the 2nd Saturday. All proceeds benefit and support youth aviation activities and the STEM program taught at the Highlands Aviation Academy.
For more information please check out their website at www.sebringeaa.org.