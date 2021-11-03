LAKE PLACID — The best way to describe Fohlbrook’s Thrift and Gift Market, which recently opened, is “casual and laid back.” Located at 206 Interlake Blvd. in downtown Lake Placid, this new business is unique. It’s kind of an interesting, relaxed type of store, offering a variety of choices.
The owner, Tom Fohlbrook, recently purchased a home on Lake August in Placid Lakes. He’s been collecting ‘stuff’ everywhere he goes. So, when you walk into this shop you will find everything from dinette sets and furniture to life jackets and one-of-a kind finds. It’s like a giant rummage sale. No clothing.
But there’s more, a lot more. Have you ever gone to a yard sale and have been asked to sit down and stay awhile? Well, once you’ve picked out a few treasures and negotiated your best deal, you can grab a cold beer, wine or soda out of the huge ice bucket – not free. Then head to a good spot to sit down and take a break. You might want to sit up in a window seat and watch the traffic go by on Interlake Boulevard.
While Fohlbrook’s Thrift and Gift Market is a work in progress, you’ll see how things are shaping up as a place to buy candy, ice cream bars, and gifts as well. Plans are to even stay open a little later so people can sit around an open mic for music and entertainment.
The idea of serving beverages came about as neighboring businesses told Fohlbrook that people waiting their turn next door for a haircut could stop in for something to drink while they wait. An automotive repair shop a few doors away said it’s not unusual for customers to wait while their cars and trucks are worked on. Again, this is a perfect opportunity for them to slip away and head to Fohlbrook’s. Other employees in the area can run in for a beverage or snack during their break.
Fohlbrook does not consider his place to be a bar – just a place to stop in for a beer or soda — nothing fancy. There will be a large screen TV to watch too. He is currently making plans for a local, well-known food truck to set up outside and serve meals. Remember, this place is very laid back.
He wants customers to know that everything is on a modest budget. His slogan is, “Forgive our dust. We are forever a work in progress.”. The inventory will be constantly changing. If you see something you just can’t live without or something you’ve been looking for, just make a fair offer and it’s yours.
Another interesting twist is if you’ve been looking for a specific item, just tell Tom what it is, and he will search for it as he replenishes his stock. You can call the store too with questions or suggestions. 239-249 2283.
Right now, the hours of operation for Fohlbrook’s Thrift & Gift Market will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Wednesdays, but open Saturdays. Check it out and stay a while.