Workers at ACCESS, the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services, help with meals for the Arab community in Dearborn, Mich., on May 1, 2020. A Middle Eastern and North African category would be added to U.S. federal surveys and censuses, and changes would be made to how Hispanics are able to self-identify, under preliminary recommendations released Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, by the Biden administration in what would be the first update to race and ethnicity standards in a quarter century.