Give yourself and your health the best possible start in 2021. Know the signs of hearing loss and get your hearing tested! At times, it may be difficult to think ahead of how our lives will look in the next few months much less years, as our world has changed during the pandemic. Most of us are trying to live our lives the best we can with the many self and governmental restrictions in our daily path. In 2021, it is even more important to consider our ability to hear.
Hearing Loss Is More Common Than You Think
When it comes to communication, hearing is our most critical sense. Even a relatively mild hearing loss can seriously disrupt how we interact and connect with others.
Healthy hearing requires several processes in the inner ear and brain to work properly and correctly interpret the sounds you hear. Inner-ear problems can prevent crucial sound information from reaching the brain, leading to confusion and an inability to hear and understand speech.
Quick Hearing Loss Statistics
• About 48 million Americans have some degree of hearing loss
• Hearing loss is more common in those with a history of smoking, binge drinking, and circulatory disorders such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes
• Hearing loss is 5.5 times more common in men than women
• Approximately 50% of Baby Boomers (individuals aged 45 to 64) have a hearing loss
How Do I Know If I Have a Hearing Loss?
The most common type of hearing loss is noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL), which is caused by continual exposure to noise levels greater than 85 dB. NIHL usually occurs slowly over time, and you might not know that you have a hearing loss until it’s been established for several years. Even then, you may assume it’s only a temporary problem, but most of the time, NIHL is permanent.
In the early stages of hearing impairment, the highest frequencies are usually the first to go. Symptoms include difficulty hearing or understanding high-pitched voices and understanding speech in background noise. People with hearing loss often have difficulty differentiating between words that sound alike, and words that contain S, F, SH, CH, H, TH, T, K, or soft C sounds. These consonants are in a much higher frequency range than vowels and other consonants.
Those with hearing loss are two, three, or nearly five times as likely to develop dementia, depending on the severity of the hearing impairment. While it’s not completely clear how hearing loss contributes to development of dementia, what is clear, is the importance of regular hearing checkups to help stave off the threat of cognitive impairment
You should contact your audiologist if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms:
• Asking people to repeat themselves often
• Difficulty following conversations that involve more than two people
• Thinking that others are mumbling or speaking quietly
• Difficulty hearing speech in noisy situations
• Stress from straining to hear what others are saying
• Withdrawing from normally enjoyable social situations more often
If ever there was a time to become more aware of our surroundings, it’s this year. Amplification comes in many forms. There is something to assist everyone. Ask your audiologist what is available and work with them to obtain the best patient care possible. Accept the challenge to move forward in life and hearing better. It is not always an easy process to begin with, but it certainly will be worth the effort in the years to come.
Dr. Andrea Livingston, Au.D.
Dr. Livingston provides informative, compassionate and personalized patient care with the sole purpose of improving your hearing, tinnitus and equilibrium. If you’re concerned about your hearing or a loved one, please call (863) 658-4874 to schedule a free hearing consultation or visit www.centralflhearing.com.
Sources:
The JAMA Network | JAMA Neurology. Hearing Loss and Incident Dementia. http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/fullarticle/802291. Accessed Feb. 5, 2018.