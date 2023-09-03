A correctional officer walks up a main entryway at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif., on July 26, 2023. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ambitious and expensive plans for a dilapidated factory at San Quentin State Prison where inmates of one of the nation’s most notorious lockups once built furniture. He wants to spend $360 million demolishing the building and replacing it with one more reminiscent of a college campus, with a student union, classrooms and possibly a coffee shop.