Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy. Rain, heavy at times in the morning. High 76F. Winds W at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.