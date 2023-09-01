There’s no such thing as a “typical” day on the job for the deputies in the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit.
Most deputies work long 12-hour shifts, either during the day or night. Deputy Jeremy Ahrens was working the night shift on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., in the north district of the county which covers the Avon Park and Sebring Sun ‘N Lake areas. There is also a south district covering south Sebring and the Lake Placid area.
In the first three hours, Ahrens pulled over a truck with an improperly tinted windshield, a car for a headlight that was out, a truck for running a stop sign, a car for having an obstructed license plate, and did a welfare check on some children. He issued warnings for the traffic stops. He said as long as the drivers cooperate and are respectful, he generally will let them go on a warning but every situation is different and every deputy handles things differently.
As he walks toward the vehicle that he pulled over for running a stop sign, he approached from the passenger side. He said every officer has their own preference.
“I like to see the driver’s hands in case they are grabbing for a gun,” Ahrens said.
While talking with the driver, he revealed that he had a concealed weapon and a permit. Ahrens ran a background check on the driver and gun to make sure it was not stolen. Fortunately, everything checked out good and the driver went on his way.
While heading toward a welfare check on a teenager who wanted to run away, a call came in for a motorcycle accident. Ahrens reached for the siren and lights and raced to the scene. He was the first to arrive and found a man sitting on the ground near the motorcycle. The man had severe head injuries and was bleeding. Fire rescue and EMS arrived but the man refused treatment.
Ahrens said allegedly the man was intoxicated and was denying the motorcycle was his. Since there was no license plate on the motorcycle, Ahrens ran the vehicle’s VIN number. It belonged to a woman in Avon Park who gave the motorcyclist permission to drive it. Deputy Austin Taylor arrived on the scene and checked a camera from a nearby home in the neighborhood but there was no clear footage to show the man was driving the motorcycle. Sgt. Austin Garza, commander in charge of Ahren’s unit, also arrived on the scene.
Ahrens said most likely the man will not be charged. Florida Highway Patrol was called to process the accident scene. In the meantime, the driver started to become agitated and belligerent to the officers. He had been arrested on a warrant the week before.
The driver would not comply with officers after numerous requests to stay in front of the vehicle. He continued to curse at the officers and eventually got in Garza’s face and chest bumped him. That’s all it took for the officers to take him down and handcuff him. He had to be taken to the hospital for treatment before he could be booked in the jail. He refused treatment for several hours at the hospital and in the meantime threatened to kill the officers. Eventually he had X-rays done and had to be transported to Tampa General Hospital.
According to Captain Kenny Johnson with the Sheriff’s Office, the man “escaped from the hospital in Tampa and (is) currently on the run.” There is now a warrant out for his arrest because now he’s facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence and threatening a public servant.
All this in a day’s work.
The deputies will rest and get up to do it again because they are driven to serve and protect the citizens of this community.