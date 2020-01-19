The Highlands County Citizens with Voices have again been approved to hold the annual “Dr. Martin Luther King Day Parade” on Monday, Jan. 20, from noon until approximately 1 p.m. There will be several local road closures associated with this event that will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area.
Road Closures
On Monday at 11 a.m.:
• East Center Avenue will be closed from South Orange Street to Circle Drive for Staging.
At 11:45 a.m.:
• Circle Drive will be closed.
• South Commerce Avenue will be closed at Circle Drive.
• South Ridgewood Drive will be closed at Circle Drive.
• West Center Avenue will be closed at Circle Drive.
• North Commerce Avenue will be closed at Circle Drive.
• North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Circle Drive to North Pine Street.
• North Pine Street will be closed from North Ridgewood Drive to Lemon Avenue.
• Lemon Avenue will be closed from North Pine Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed from Lemon Avenue to Walker Avenue.
• Washington Avenue will be closed from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Harris Street.
• Harris Street will be closed from Washington Avenue to Walker Avenue.
• Walker Avenue will be closed from Harris Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
At 1 p.m.:
• East Center Avenue will be reopened.
• Circle Drive will be reopened.
• South Commerce Avenue will be reopened.
• South Ridgewood Drive will be reopened.
• West Center Avenue will be reopened.
• North Commerce Avenue will be reopened.
• North Ridgewood Drive will be reopened.
• North Pine Street will be reopened.
• Lemon Avenue will be reopened.
• Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Lemon Avenue to Washington Avenue will be reopened.
At 5:30 p.m.:
• Washington Avenue will be reopened.
• Harris Street will be reopened.
• Walker Avenue will be reopened.
• Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. from Washington Avenue to Walker Avenue will be reopened.
Ridgewood Drive, Northbound / Southbound Detour
A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) will be able to circumvent the event area.
Northbound: The northbound detour begins at South Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of Franklin Street where northbound vehicles will be directed to turn left onto Franklin Street. Traffic will follow Franklin Street to the intersection of Park Street where it will turn right following Park Street to North Pine Street. Vehicles will then turn right following North Pine Street to North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) where they’ll turn left ending the northbound detour.
Southbound: The southbound detour begins at North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of North Pine Street where southbound vehicles will turn right onto North Pine Street. Traffic will then follow North Pine Street to the intersection of Park Street where vehicles will turn left. Park Street will be taken to the intersection of Lakeview Drive where traffic will turn left.
Lakeview Drive will then be followed to the intersection of South Ridgewood Drive, ending the southbound detour.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Northbound / Southbound Detour
A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be able to circumvent the event area.
Northbound: The northbound detour begins on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the intersection of East Center Avenue, where northbound vehicles will turn onto East Center Avenue following it to the intersection of the Sebring Parkway where traffic will turn right. Traffic will follow the Sebring Parkway to the intersection of North Ridgewood Drive (SR17). At North Ridgewood Drive (SR17), traffic will turn right and continue on North Ridgewood Drive (SR17) to the intersection of Sunniland Drive. Traffic will turn right on Sunniland Drive and continue to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. ending the northbound detour.
Southbound: The southbound detour begins on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the intersection of Sunniland Drive where vehicles will turn right, following Sunniland Drive to the intersection of North Ridgewood Drive (SR17). At North Ridgewood Drive (SR17), traffic will turn left and continue to the intersection of the Sebring Parkway. At the Sebring Parkway traffic will turn left and follow the Sebring Parkway to the intersection of East Center Avenue. At East Center Avenue traffic will turn left and continue to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard ending the southbound detour.
Parade Route
The parade will begin on East Center Avenue at the intersection of South Pine Street. East Center Avenue will be followed to Circle Drive where parade participants will turn left following Circle Drive to North Ridgewood Drive. Parade participants will turn left onto North Ridgewood Drive and follow it to North Pine Street where they will turn right. North Pine Street will be followed to Lemon Avenue where parade participants will turn left following Lemon Avenue across the Sebring Parkway to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Once at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard the parade will turn left heading to the vacant lot between Washington and Walker Avenues, ending the parade.