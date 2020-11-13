SEBRING — A Sebring police officer had to get checked at a hospital Tuesday after getting rear-ended on approach to U.S. 27 from Lakeview Drive.
Reportedly, a motorist behind Officer Brennan Warner did not see that his patrol car had stopped for traffic waiting to enter the highway and hit him from behind, pushing his car into the car in front of him.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the wreck, since it involves an officer as well as injuries.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart, speaking generally about the crash, said he received word of it at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and it occurred in front of the Sunset Beach Motel on a single lane used to merge from Lakeview Drive onto the northbound lanes of the highway.
Hart said Warner was getting checked for neck pain and that his car was drivable and likely reparable. However, he said the vehicle that hit the patrol car was damaged enough to be towed.
Names of other drivers and possible citations are pending completion of the Sheriff’s Office crash investigation.
The intersection where the wreck occurred has been the subject of discussion among county commissioners and the county engineer.
In 2017, during a town hall meeting led by Commissioner Don Elwell, the commissioner asked County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. how many years into the future that the Florida Department of Transportation planned to re-work that intersection. Howerton said four years, which would put that road project into this fiscal year, if not the next.
The right-hand merging lane allows some northbound motorists to make a straight shot across oncoming traffic for Sparta Road, just a short distance away. That and more timid or careful drivers who don’t accelerate to U.S. 27 speed immediately make for mixed expectations among motorists who exit Lakeview on that lane to head north.
A proposed fix by FDOT would have all northbound traffic wait instead at the light to turn right, if there’s enough right of way to widen the Lakeview Drive side of the intersection and provide enough stacking for cars waiting at the light. Otherwise, backed up traffic would interfere with motorists going in and coming from various driveways between U.S. 27 and Southgate Publix Plaza.