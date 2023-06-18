Many people made plans for Father’s Day weeks ago, but for the Rivera family in Avon Park, plans were in limbo. Their son, Josh Rivera, former Avon Park baseball player and current shortstop for the University of Florida Gators, was still playing in the Super Regionals and needing five straight wins to make it the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., that was to start last Friday night and a lifelong dream of Josh’s to play in.
Josh’s parents, Hector and Esther Rivera, were at the Super Regionals as they were for most of Josh’s games since he started playing ball at a young age and were making plans to go to Omaha if the Gators made it.
Esther Rivera recalled that she was drinking her coffee and reading the paper devotional section when she received a text from Cruiser Crews, Josh’s assistant coach at Avon Park High School.
“It said ‘Hey, what’s the plan for Omaha’ and I said we had to get past the Super Regionals first,” Esther Rivera said about the text.
Esther Rivera said as tears welled up, “I responded that we are planning on going, but we are waiting to see what happens. He said that he was going and we were welcome to go on the plane with them, I just started to cry, it’s just a blessing that God has given us in this journey we are in with our son.”
She further added, “Without crying, I am super proud, he (Josh) has worked all his life for this, a dream come true.”
Crews knew that Josh had this potential in the eighth grade.
“He kept working at it and got bigger, stronger and faster at Florida and it just finally clicked for him,” Crews said.
Crews noted that Josh worked hard over the years, did not get discouraged and though he struggled a little early in his career in Florida, he kept working hard.
So much so, that his father Hector Rivera noted that he did not come home during the Winter break, instead staying in Bradenton to work out at IMG Academy, only coming home for Christmas day.
“This trip is something I always wanted to do,” Crews said. “I thought I’d be watching the Georgia Bulldogs and not Florida, but Josh is going and I thought it would be great if we could fly the family, they have been traveling a lot and it takes a big toll on them.”
“This means the world to me” said Hector Rivera on Crews offer to fly them to Omaha.
“It makes me proud, it just shows all the sacrifice is working out,” Hector said as the emotion showed on his face. “They spoke to the coaches at IMG (where Josh played his senior year in high school) and they allowed him to come in and work out during the Christmas break.”
“All his hard work paid off this year. He is eligible to play another year but plans to enter the draft,” Hector said. “He has his degree (getting emotional), I always told him, get your degree, play baseball and the future is yours.”
Josh’s hard work did pay off for him at Florida as he raised his batting average up 120 points to 362, doubled his homeruns from 9 to 17 with 68 runs batted in and led Florida with 16 stolen bases. ESPN commentators even stating that he was the most improved player in the country.
Josh’s girlfriend, Alyssa Gaynon, also made the trip noting at first she did not know he was a baseball player.
“It’s cool, at first I thought it’s nice, he likes baseball,” Gaynon said, “so I did not know he was good at baseball. As I have been with Josh and his family, baseball has become more entrenched in my college experience and it has been great.”
“It means a lot to go see him,” Gaynon said, “but more importantly it means everything to his family, friends and the hometown (Avon Park) has been so welcoming, he really appreciates it.”
“Family structure is very important,” Esther Rivera noted. “We supported him the whole time once we saw that it was something he loved, so we supported him, was there for him and do everything possible to get him where he is today. It has not been easy for us, but at the end of the day, it is a sport he loves and as a family we love baseball as well.”
Florida won five straight games after losing the first in the Super Regionals to make it the College World Series, the plane left Avon Park Airport 9:30 a.m. Friday in time for the Rivera’s and the Crews entourage to watch Florida play Friday night against Virginia, in which Florida scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to win 6-5.
See more details about the Florida vs. Virginia game in the College World Series in today’s Highlands News-Sun Sports section.