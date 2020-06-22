Has America been put on the auction block? You can buy anyone with enough money.
Joe Biden and his family is on the Chinese payroll along with the American press. This also includes many public officials of both political parties.
How much longer are we to allow this to go on? What will it take to wake American citizens up?
A lot of public citizens are promoting socialism and communism. The “Swamp” is promoting socialism and communism.
When will America enforce our treason laws?
Billie E. Jewett
Sebring