Social Security is here for you when you travel, whether you’re in the United States or in another country. Our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you with a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your mobile phone, tablet, or computer.

Through our online services, you can: 

oFind out if you qualify for benefits. 

oApply for Social Security retirement, disability and Medicare benefits.

oGet your Social Security Statement.

oRequest a replacement Social Security card.

oAppeal a decision.

Do you receive Social Security benefits or Medicare? If so, you can create or log in to your personal my Social Security account to:

oGet your benefit verification letter.

oCheck your information and benefit amount.

oChange your address and telephone number.

oStart or change your direct deposit.

oGet a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season.

oReport your wages if you work and receive disability benefits or SSI.

Create a personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to take advantage of these easy-to-use features. Also, please share our online services page with family and friends who need this important information.

Recommended for you