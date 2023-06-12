Social Security is here for you when you travel, whether you’re in the United States or in another country. Our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you with a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your mobile phone, tablet, or computer.
Through our online services, you can:
oFind out if you qualify for benefits.
oApply for Social Security retirement, disability and Medicare benefits.
oGet your Social Security Statement.
oRequest a replacement Social Security card.
oAppeal a decision.
Do you receive Social Security benefits or Medicare? If so, you can create or log in to your personal my Social Security account to:
oGet your benefit verification letter.
oCheck your information and benefit amount.
oChange your address and telephone number.
oStart or change your direct deposit.
oGet a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season.
oReport your wages if you work and receive disability benefits or SSI.
Create a personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to take advantage of these easy-to-use features. Also, please share our online services page with family and friends who need this important information.