SEBRING – One local orchid enthusiast turned her brown thumb into a green one as her collection grows to more than 100 of these flowering tropical plants with blooms.
By looking at the yard and patio filled with various varieties of orchids, no one would know that Marlen Martinez once had difficulty in growing these plants. She quickly got thrown into the hobby five years ago when her mother, Norma Perez, passed away.
“When my mom passed away at that time, I inherited her orchids,” Martinez said.
After moving the plants from her mother’s home up from Miami, Martinez became overzealous in caring for her orchids.
“You can actually love them to death,” she chuckled. “I learned that I had to find a spot and don’t overwater them.”
Martinez admitted that she watered her orchids daily and for some varieties that can be deadly. She also moved her orchids constantly to find a good spot for the sun which shocked many of them that needed to be left alone. There are varieties that love shade and some grow well in the direct sunlight.
Varieties like the Vandas have bare roots sticking above the soil so they need to be watered every day. Others, such as the Phalaenopsis which have air roots,require less maintenance and only need watered once a week.
“I have some that I stick in a tree and forget about them,” Martinez said of the Cattleyas.
Cattleyas are her favorite orchid. Matter of fact, she still has an original Cattleya from her mother’s collection that is growing in a tree in her backyard. It has literally taken over the tree by rooting into the bark. She even has some orchids such as Vandas, Cattleyas and Phalaenopsis rooting into pieces of driftwood.
In addition to Cattleyas, Martinez grows Dendrobiums, Vandas, Phalaenopsis, Oncidiums and she even has two orchids from Ecuador that are Lycastes. Most of her orchids have tags which feature the scientific name as well as the common name.
Once Martinez organized her orchid inheritance at her home, she wanted to learn more about the plants so she discovered the Orchid Society of Highlands County and got hooked on orchids. The group offers educational information from growers and experienced hobbyists as well as shows for the members to display their orchids for competition. Although the membership has decreased, Martinez said when she first joined there were 200 members. Now there are roughly 70-80 members.
The club meets at 7 p.m., the fourth Monday of the month, at the Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St., off Hammock Road, Sebring. Check out the website at orchidsocietyhighlands.org for more details.
Martinez and Lori Coon are the co-chairs for the “Art In Bloom” 17th Annual Orchid Show & Sale coming up on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Highlands County Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 Gorge Blvd., Sebring. There will be orchid vendors with plants and supplies for sale. Orchids will be judged and on display. Awards will be presented. A $5 donation will be accepted at the door.
The Orchid Society of Highlands County competes against the Ridge Orchid Society from Lakeland as well as others entering the contest, Martinez said. This event draws anywhere from 700-800 visitors, according to Martinez.
Martinez mentioned that growers have to be careful in bringing their plants to the show. If any plant has a disease or pest infestation, the judges will quarantine the orchid and it will not be allowed in the venue.
Besides pests and disease, Martinez said that orchid growers in Florida have to constantly fight weather conditions such as hurricanes and freeze. Tropical plants, such as orchids, don’t like cold weather and the strong winds from a hurricane can damage the plant.
“We added storm shutters on our screened-in porch so I can bring the plants in there when the weather gets bad,” Martinez said. “Before, we had plants all over the house and critters ran everywhere.”
As for her show entry, Martinez did not divulge any information on that topic. After all, she did not want her competitors to know all her growing secrets.