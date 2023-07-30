Vicki and Dano Weisse became the new owners and operators of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Sebring as of last October. Vicki works the front of the restaurant, and Dano runs the kitchen.
Sebring locals Susan and Thomas Giustino have visited Cody’s two or three times a week for almost 10 years. “We never knew the previous owners, but Vicki makes herself available,” Thomas said.
“I love how rustic and homey [Cody’s] is, and everyone is so pleasant. We love the new owners,” Susan said. “We always recommend this place. When we have company, we bring them here.”
Thomas added, “It’s a very family-oriented place. The food is excellent.”
“[Cody’s] is the largest single place we’ve owned,” Dano said. Years of training and experience have prepared them for the challenge of Cody’s 276 occupancy. “Otherwise, we would never be able to handle this.”
Vicki started in the restaurant industry in her parents’ diner when she was 8 years old. “I remember seating my first customers, party of two,” she said. “They gave me a $1 tip.” Since then, she’s experienced every aspect of the restaurant business, including cashier to server to dishes to kitchen.
Dano was inspired by his own family history: his grandfather’s Brooklyn sandwich shop that served a two-foot-long sandwich. As a boy, Dano got the cooking bug from his uncles who owned an Italian restaurant. When he spent weekends there, he said, “It resonated with me … My whole teen years, I wanted to open a pizzeria.” At 18, Dano had a business partner and owned his own deli. After a year, he sold it and bought his first pizzeria. He still owns a pizzeria in Times Square in Manhattan.
When they married in 1999, Vicki said, “My love [for the restaurant business] grew so big because I had the right partner — in everything.”
In 2003, they opened Brooklyn’s Famous in White Plains, N.Y., their first restaurant together. It started as a little Italian/Greek-American sandwich shop with a 75-person occupancy, and over time grew to serve a full diner menu with over 300 items. During the 10 years they owned and operated Brooklyn’s Famous, they did a lot of growing and learning together.
At one point, they owned multiple Johnny Rocket locations, managing 90 staff and their two young children. They’ve also owned pizza shops in New York City and a diner in Connecticut.
Lawyer Julian Kaufman was a regular customer at Brooklyn’s Famous. After a few years, according to Dano he said to them, “If you’re ever looking for a partner, I would invest in you guys. You make a great team.” He is a silent partner in Cody’s ownership.
The Weisses believe that service is just as important as the food. “We have a good mix of both,” Dano said.
According to Vicki, customer honesty is paramount. “Everyone makes mistakes,” she said. “But here’s the great thing: I can fix it. I don’t know everything, so if you tell me what’s wrong with your experience, you’re helping me be more successful.”
“We appreciate the bad as well as the good [feedback], because it allows us to correct those issues,” Dano agreed.
The dining experience starts when a customer walks in the door. “A customer is not a check number … I want you to feel welcome and know that I appreciate that you chose to dine with us,” Vicki said.
Dano was not “formally” taught at a culinary school, but learned cooking and baking by on-the-job training. “Cooking to me is like building a house,” he explained.” As long as you have a solid foundation, it’s just a matter of what you can envision that house to look like.” He enjoys unleashing his creativity in the manager specials.
Vicki and Dano love the hometown feel of Sebring. “It’s refreshing to see that it still exists [in America],” Dano said. They are enjoying getting to know people by name.
“I love working with my husband. There are challenges, but at the end of the day there’s respect ... which is the key ingredient,” Vicki said.
Hands-on ownership is only one aspect of their success. Dano pointed out, “You’re only as good as your staff.”
“I am thankful and very blessed for our staff,” Vicki said. “That kitchen, when it’s busy … it’s like music back there,” with Dano as the conductor.
Taylor Grover started as a hostess at 16 years old, and has been working at Cody’s for the past eight years. “I love working here,” she said.
Besides seeing the owners working side-by-side with the staff, there have been other small changes a long-time Cody’s customer may notice. One is that the 2-for-1 happy hour has changed to half-priced drinks, which costs the same but ensures the customer gets a cold, strong drink every time.
Every Cody’s has a corporate drink menu, but Aug. 11 the Weisses will introduce a new drink menu with 14 additional cocktails, including five dessert cocktails.
Visit Cody’s Original Roadhouse by the Lakeshore Mall at 521 U.S. 27 N., Sebring. It is open from 3-9 p.m., Monday–Thursday; 3-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday.