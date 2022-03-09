Things didn’t go as planned on March 4, 1829 when Andrew Jackson upheld an inaugural tradition that started with Thomas Jefferson. He hosted an open house at the White House.
Following his swearing-in ceremony and address to Congress, he returned to the White House to meet and greet politicians, celebrities and citizens. All went fine until the crowd grew to more than 20,000 peopl,e turning the dignified White House into a mob scene.
Some guests stood on furniture with muddy feet, rummaged through rooms, broke dishes and crystal … in short, the party had turned into a madhouse! The White House staff tried to draw the partygoers out of the building by setting up wash tubs full of juice and whiskey on the White House lawn/
Needless to say, that was the end of that tradition.
Sadly, Jackson took office without the love of his life, his wife Rachel, at his side, as she had died just months before he assumed the office of president.
It was reported that he had a bit of a sweet tooth and the White House staff frequently made one of Rachel’s recipes for him, which a modernized recipe is listed below:
1/4 cup cornstarch
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 tablespoon cocoa powder
2 cups whole milk
3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla
whipped cream for garnish
6 jello mold ramekins
In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, sugar and cocoa powder and set aside. In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, cornstarch mixture and chocolate. Heat over medium heat, gently whisking constantly until mixture comes to a boil. Whisk in vanilla and pour into ramekins. Chill until set, about 4 hours and serve with whipped cream as a garnish.
