Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
This home is located at 3770 Enchanted Oaks Lane in Sebring. The home is priced at $424,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Located in the Enchanted Oaks section of The Country Club of Sebring, a neighborhood of upscale custom homes, this gorgeous four-bedroom, plus office, three-bath home is situated on a beautiful corner lot. It is highlighted by a tastefully landscaped front yard, circular driveway, and side-load garage.
Enter this executive home through the leaded glass double doors to be greeted by the 12-foot ceilings, tiled foyer and adjoining formal dining area. Custom features abound including tile flooring with accent throughout the main areas and wood-like laminate in the bedrooms, as well as crown molding throughout the home.
The spacious living room, at 16-by-14 feet, allows plenty of room for seating options and has French doors opening to the lanai, providing plenty of natural light.
The gourmet kitchen has room for all the chefs in the family. This spacious kitchen boasts wood cabinets, granite counters and backsplash, breakfast bar, two dishwashers, cabinet lighting, center island with cooktop and double oven. The kitchen is adjacent to the breakfast area and family room.
The family room is a great place to spend your casual time with its French doors leading to the screened lanai overlooking the park-like backyard. Floating shelves add another custom touch to the home. You’ll enjoy the large family room TV and surround sound that will be remaining with the home.
The fabulous owner’s suite boasts tall ceilings, wood laminate flooring and double walk-in closets. There is an office adjacent to the owner’s suite with French doors to the lanai. In addition to an office, it would make a great exercise room, craft room or baby nursery. The owner’s bath offers spa-inspired features including a spacious tiled walk-in shower, jetted tub, plus separate his and her vanities. A glass block window allows in natural light without sacrificing privacy.
There is one other bedroom on this wing of the home along with a full bath that opens to the outside. The private guest wing has two other bedrooms and another bath offering plenty of room for your family and guests.
You’ll enjoy spending time in the covered and enclosed 26-by-11-foot lanai with a lovely view of the pool and landscaping. It is the ideal place for your morning cup of coffee or entertaining friends for an evening drink.
This home is outdoor living at its best! The entire pavered pool and deck area is surrounded by a wrought iron fence with extensive landscaping for privacy. The attractively shaped pool has a spa and water feature. But the outdoor area’s main attraction is the awesome outdoor kitchen. It is all stainless steel and includes a wrap-around bar that seats at least nine guests, plus everything you could possibly want in the kitchen, and more.
The laundry room in this home acts as a mud room between the garage and the house. It features plenty of cabinets, a utility sink, and a folding table. There’s even a pull-out ironing board.
A portion of the two-car garage has been converted to an air-conditioned storage space. It would make a great private office area or could be easily converted back.
Other features of this home include all LED lighting, propane tank, 2018 roof, 2018 dual zone HVAC, two water heaters, newer appliances, surround sound system and more. This custom home, built in 1998, has 3,054 square feet of living area with 3,989 total square footage. It is situated on over .45 acre. A furniture package is available, as well.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.nete or call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com