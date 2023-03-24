Editor’s note: Seven young ladies from across Highlands County were nominated for the Champion for Children Youth Award presented in February. While only one could receive the title, all of the finalists were outstanding in their own way. In the coming days, the Highlands News-Sun will feature each of the finalists and the winner. This is the third in the series.
SEBRING — When the School Board of Highlands County and the Champion for Children Foundation presented their 4th Annual Champion for Children Awards, one nominee was Paisley Karlson, 17-year-old junior at Sebring High School and consistent volunteer to help others.
“I enjoy helping anyone who needs help,” Paisley said.
She serves as a Sunday school teacher and with vacation Bible school at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid, with the summer work camp through Bible Fellowship Church and the Lake Wales Care Center, and with the Mason G. Smoak Foundation’s food drive, family fun day and guest speaker program.
She is also a Morning Bible Club leader at SHS, and sponsors a child — Edmund of Ghana — with Compassion International.
Last year, Paisley helped the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid’s Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts. In 2021, she served as a volunteer reader at Memorial Elementary School. In previous years, she’s worked fundraisers with the SHS cheerleading squad, performed piano recitals at The Palms of Sebring, served food at the New Testament Mission, and at age 8, helped on a mission trip to build a Guatemala orphanage.
“I’ve been volunteering and serving others in several ways since elementary school,” Paisley said, adding that she’s most drawn to help children. “I believe if I am, through the Holy Spirit, able to impact the life of a child, it can change the world, because they are our future.”
Adam Smehyl, youth and family pastor at Bible Fellowship, nominated her. He said she not only painted homes at Stay-at-Home Work Camp through the Lake Wales Care Center, but also fixed roofs.
Deena Wright, executive director of the Smoak Foundation, said Paisley volunteered to speak at the SHS staff meeting on encouraging students to attend the Jan. 13 Career & Community Service Fair.
Her Advanced Placement English Language and Composition teacher, Cheryl Rosenbaum, said Paisley is patient and kind.
“I remember in particular her patience with a student struggling with an assignment, and her taking the time to explain to the student how to complete it,” Rosenbaum said.
Paisley’s grandmother, Peggy Taylor, said Paisley taught summer art classes to young students with the Lake Placid Arts and Crafts Cooperative and “invaded my pantry many times” to gather canned goods to give to needy families over the holidays.
Grandmother Mary Karlson said Paisley pulled out her notebook at lunch once to solve a problem of finding a summer activity for a group of children. She had a detailed outline and a cute project name before they finished lunch.
What drives Paisley?
“Sometimes, I sought out [an] activity because my spirit was led to do so,” Paisley said. “In all instances, I believe God was the orchestrator, and I was ultimately the one who was blessed to have participated.”