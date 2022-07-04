Pana Vista is touting their 2022 Panfish Challenge as an event that drew 64 registered boats and 74 smiling kids.
Anglers reeled in a total of 462 fish and raised more than $16,000 for three youth charities.
The total in dollars was $16,269.
Coordinators say the 8th Annual Panfish Challenge was a “huge success and so much fun!”
They offered their gratitude to both their sponsors and volunteers, already setting the date for the 2023 event. Next year’s challenge is slated for June 17.
The results of this year’s Panfish Challenge are based on the heaviest 12 panfish per team.
The first place team for 2022 was Richard Lowenthal team with 9.56 pounds; second place team was Heck! I don’t know! – James Myles and crew with 9.01 pounds; third place – Team Jones with Chris Jones and crew – 8.80 pounds.
Fourth went to Local Brats, Danny Reed and crew with 8.67 pounds; fifth to Winchesters Hank Winchester and crew at 8.14 pounds; sixth to Mike Schott and Team at 7.98 pounds; seventh to Team Ken, Ken Jones and crew at 7.79 pounds; eighth to Team John Gary Lovett and crew at 7.37 pounds.
Ninth went to Boyette Family Farms, Calvin Boyette and crew at 6.46 pounds and tenth to Fishing 1st, Allen Newberry and team at 6.40 pounds.
The heaviest bluegill was reeled in by Thett (Ty Nicolosi) at 0.85 pounds and the heaviest shellcracker by the Junior Team (Richard Lowenthal) at 1.08 pounds.