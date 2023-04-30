South Florida State College baseball team in Avon Park (27-25, 14-14) suffered a difficult 12-1 run rule loss Friday against Florida State College at Jacksonville in the opener of its final Sun-Lakes Conference series.
It marked the first and only other time the Panthers lost in six innings since March 17 in a 12-2 defeat at the hands of St. Johns River State College.
Not only that but with Palm Beach State College sweeping its series with Lake-Sumter State College, the loss meant SFSC would need to sweep its Saturday doubleheader just to force a tiebreaker scenario for third place in the Sun-Lakes Conference.
The game was moved up from an evening start to the afternoon in order to beat the rain. An afternoon the Panthers would want to forget.
After a scoreless first inning from both teams, multiple Panther mistakes put the Blue Wave on top in the second.
Brandon Chorzelewski made the start for South Florida, having given some really good results lately as the No.3 guy. He allowed a leadoff double and hit the next batter to start the second. After a fly out to right field put runners on the corners, the lefty forced a ground ball to Nick Garagozzo at third base.
However, his throw sailed high above first baseman Brylan West’s head. The runner on third scored while the one on first reached third and the batter reached second.
Chorzelewski then got another ground ball – this time to Pedro Moreno at shortstop. But his throw too flew away like a bird and plated the two runners in scoring position. Chorzelewski finally escaped the inning by getting a strikeout and a successful ground out.
Jakoby Stanley gave his team a spark with a leadoff home run on the first pitch of his at-bat in the bottom of the inning. But it would be the only run the Panthers managed as Moreno flew out with the bases loaded to end the frame.
The Blue Wave kept the pressure on after Chorzelewski allowed a leadoff walk followed by a single. Following his wild pitch in the next at-bat, he let up a double to right field that scored both runners. FSCJ now led 5-1.
Those were the only runs though as Chorzelewski struck out two batters and Dawson Bryant caught a runner stealing third to end the half inning.
While the Panthers still couldn’t muster any offense, things broke loose in the sixth. Just when it seemed South Florida’s starter had settled in, he walked the leadoff man.
Following a sacrifice bunt, he hit the next batter. Head Coach Rick Hitt took that as a sign to get the bullpen involved, calling on Jacob Morgan.
Morgan didn’t fare too well. In the five batters he faced, Morgan allowed two singles, two doubles and walked one batter along with throwing a wild pitch with the bases loaded.
He was lifted for Nathan Nogueras who got two ground outs to end the half inning but also gave up a walk and an RBI double.
Staring down an 11-run deficit, the Panthers needed a rally to keep the game going. Ian Anderson reached with one out on a line drive double but Marlon Bowen popped out and a rope hit by Dawson Bryant was right at a Blue Wave outfielder to end the game and send everyone home early.
Next up for the Panthers was a pair of must-win games in a doubleheader against the Blue Wave to end the regular season. A loss on Saturday would cement their position as the No. 4 seed for the upcoming Division II state tournament.