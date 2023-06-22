As guests entered the 21,000-square-foot Tanglewood clubhouse in Sebring on Saturday, June 10, the music filtered the air for a night of dancing.
Tanglewood, a 55 and older residential community, nestled behind Turn 2 Brewery or just off Schumacher Road, offers dance nights that are open to the general public. The Party Dance Crew of Tanglewood coordinates the dances and also produces a shows featuring live performances.
The George Durham & Company Band performed June 10 with pop hits done by George Durham and Gwen Simmons. There was a surprise appearance of Tina Turner, a tribute performed by Adell Martinez. Martinez noted that she was honoring the memory of Tina Turner with her performance.
Debbie Gitro, one of the organizers of the event, greeted guests at the door. Proceeds collected from the event benefits various charitable organizations in the county.
“All the money goes for the kids, either food, toys, supplies for school. It’s a total charity,” Gitro said about the event. After, “the band is paid, the rest of the proceeds go to charity organizations such as Hands For The Homeless, A Heart Like His, various food pantries, school supplies for elementary schools in Highlands County, The Sheriff’s Department Bikes for Kids Christmas, Knights of Columbus and the After School Spot, to name a few.”
As the musicians played their last tune and the lights turned on, the crowd faded out laughing, dancing, in a jovial mood walked out the door talking about the next dance night. These dances are held from 7-10 p.m., every second Saturday of the month. Some of the upcoming musical acts that are planned at Tanglewood include Krooked Creek, Night Grooves, Trop Rock Junkies, Tony “Motown” Knight and Harry Havery.
Tanglewood is located at 3000 Tanglewood Parkway. For details about the shows, call Activities Director Billie Lopez at 863-402-0763.