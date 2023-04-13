SEBRING – What started as a passion project turned into a sweet business adventure for one local Sebring couple.
Both Bill Weindel and Lisa Wingo love to bake, especially cookies. Weindel proudly admits that he learned to bake in a home economics class when he was in high school and he spent time with his mother in the kitchen.
“My mom got me started baking at Christmas time with cookies,” Weindel said. “We would make plates of cookies to give away as gifts. It turned into a passion.”
Eventually, he turned his passion into a business when he needed to offset some medical expenses. It blossomed from there.
Two years ago, he and his companion Wingo developed their business – Totally Baked Cookie Co. They mostly sell their products at the Sebring Farmers Market but will be exploring this summer on marketing more online and shipping their items.
“We have family members and others wanting to place cookie orders,” Weindel said.
Their products are made totally from fresh ingredients and they use no preservatives. Wingo said they are not into fancy decorations and mostly focus on the taste of their products.
“If it tastes good and it’s delicious, people will buy it,” Weindel said.
They both have recipes that have been passed down from their families but Weindel also loves to experiment with cookie recipes such as his Snickerdoodle recipe that he has perfected. The Peanut Butter Blossoms are a crowd favorite that was passed down by his family. It’s a peanut butter cookie with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup placed in the middle. The S’mores cookie is also a popular cookie with shoppers.
They offer a wide range of fresh baked treats including classic cookies, gourmet cookies and brownies, banana breads, muffins, cupcakes, sugar free/keto options
They accommodate even those who are diabetic by offering sugar free cookies. These home baked goodies are wholesome and made with natural sweeteners, almond flour and coconut flour.
Wingo said they are expanding their business to offer special event dessert tables for parties such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and other special occasions. It’s a unique substitute for the “traditional cake,” she said.
To place an order, go to Itstotallybaked.com, email itstotallybaked@gmail.com or call 863-473-2931.
Weindel said their products go “from the oven to your tummy.”