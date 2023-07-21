TAMPA – A car chase along Interstate 75 on July 19 sends two Florida Highway Patrol troopers and two K-9 units for medical attention after their vehicles collided into each other.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers attempted a traffic stop at 3:17 p.m., July 19, of a 2009 BMW sport utility vehicle for following too closely on Interstate 4 near Thonotosassa Road. The driver Wilfredo Cordova Diaz, 35, of Ruskin, was also identified as a habitual traffic offender who’s license was suspended.
FHP reported that the driver fled from the troopers westbound on Interstate 4, then traveled northbound on Interstate 75. South of Fletcher Avenue, the driver abruptly slowed and entered the grass median in an attempt to U-Turn. Pursuing troopers also began to enter the grass median; however, a K-9 unit traveling in a Chevy Tahoe was unable to slow adequately on the grass surface and collided with the rear of another K-9 unit traveling in a Ford Explorer. Post-impact, the Tahoe rotated to final rest along the paved shoulder of Interstate 75 while the Ford Explorer overturned into the median.
Both troopers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital. Both K-9s suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area veterinarian where they were treated and released.
The incident impacted traffic on both the north and southbound travel lanes of Interstate 75 until all lanes were cleared at 6:11 p.m.
Diaz became disabled in the median and was apprehended by FHP Troopers. He was later delivered to the Hillsborough County Jail where he was charged with fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended as a habitual offender, and possession of one kilo of cocaine which was located within his vehicle.