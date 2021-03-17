Your Humane Society SPCA
We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Friday!
Friday is a 3-year-old female Domestic medium hair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Friday or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Teddy!
Teddy is a 3-year-old male Domestic medium hair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you're interested in meeting Teddy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.
Meet Amos!
Amos is a 2-year-old male Lab mix American Staff terrier. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Amos would be best in a home if he was in the pet in the household. If you're interested in meeting Amos or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.