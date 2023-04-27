The Phoenix 500 Bowling Club met at the Golden Corral in Lake Placid to present dog food and a check to the Sebring Angels Organization on Tuesday, April 18.
The club was started back in 2008 by fellow bowler Kay Gray. In order to join this club a person must have bowled a 500 three-game series in either a night of league play or in a tournament.
“We have a club tournament almost every month,” Juanita Weber said. “We give out door prizes, have raffles, offer a profit sharing and have cash prizes to those who place in the tournament.”
“Part of our money goes back to the club,” Patti Wernersbach explained. “The rest is donated to a non-profit organization we select every year. We want to give back to our community.”
Happily accepting the donation was Deborah Steward with Sebring Angels. The Phoenix 500 club presented her with a $500 check as well as many bags and cans of dog food, dog toys and accessories.
“We are so pleased with your gifts. We all thank you so much,” Steward said.
Sebring Angels is a small dog rescue that was started in 2014. The organization was resigned in 2017 when a board was in place.
“Last year we had 90 dogs, 77 were adopted and three were transferred to another rescue. We had 63 owner surrenders. Owners surrender their dogs due to inability to care for them, owner is sick, deceased or moved where dogs are not allowed,” Steward said.
They are a “no kill” shelter and don’t send their dogs to animal services.
“We took in 18 strays, two of which were boxer pups only six weeks old. We received a call that they were left in an orange grove field,” Steward said.
Sebring Angels is always looking for people to foster their pets. They do have a food bank and can temporarily help someone feed their pet. The can also help with small veterinarian bills if there is a hardship.
They will have a meet and greet between the potential owner and dog. This is to ensure that it is a good match and to ensure the pet is going to a good home. Every single dollar that is donated goes directly toward the care of their rescued pups.
“We had a pup named Keido that was rescued from animal services in Polk County. He kept losing weight for unknown reasons. We took him to specialists and tried special dog food,” Steward stated. “We finally realized he was depressed. One of our great fosters took him for visits in the lake and in her office. He thrived and was adopted by a great family.”
Adoption fees are $250 (puppy adoption), $200 (older dog adoption) and if an older dog (8 plus years) is adopted by someone age 50 and older, the adoption fee is $50.
To learn more about Sebring Angels and how to volunteer, foster dogs or adopt a forever pet, contact them at sebringangels@gmail.com, visit the Sebring Angels Facebook page, check out their website at sebringangels.com or call them at 863-702-2364.
“We strive to be human angels for animals, advocating for their lives, humane treatment, spay and neuter education and responsible ownership.”