It seems that just about anything can be done online and, perhaps to the surprise of some, that includes repairing shoes.
But in Sebring, those whose favorite footwear needs fixing can visit an actual place where a cobbler works – Phoenix Shoe Repair.
The shop is located just past Sebring High School at 3743 Kenilworth Blvd. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The telephone number is 863-658-2616.
“Basically, we did it as a service to the community,” said Keith Brewer, the repair shop’s owner.
After the shoe repair location in Lakeshore Mall closed, Brewer waited for a few months before he decided to do shoe repair again. He opened his shop last October.
“You can’t make a living on shoe repair right now in Highlands County – alone,” he said.
There is not the volume of business because of the quality which Brewer described as “throwaway shoes.” He added that people are not buying expensive shoes and having them repaired.
Brewer said there is an online repair shop in Miami.
“You mail them the shoes, tell them what you want done and they will mail it back,” he said. According to Brewer, shoes aren’t made today like in the past.
“They are cheap and disposable,” he said. “They are made not to be fixed.”
He explained that shoes are made out of material “that just about no glue will adhere to.”
“When you go to grind it, it just melts,” he added.
A native of Pembroke Pines in Broward County, Brewer served in the Navy for four years. After leaving the service, he started in the shoe repair business there with family members including his brother-in-law Terry Lanier.
He then became a pedorthist working with custom molded shoes and custom inserts. According to the Internet, Pedorthics is the management and treatment of conditions of the foot, ankle, and lower extremities requiring fitting, fabricating, and adjusting of pedorthic devices.
They decided to move the business to Highlands County because Brewer and Lanier both had property in Sebring. Another reason, Brewer said, was “to get away from the hustle and bustle in South Florida.”
Lanier, 72, has been fixing shoes for decades.
“I am retired,” Lanier said. “But I don’t have to be here. I like being here.”
Shoes are part of what Lanier describes as a “throwaway world.”
“They make them cheap, and you throw them away,” he said.
He noted that “back in our days” things like toasters and vacuums would get fixed but not now.
Lanier said there are still quality companies making good shoes but they will cost several hundred dollars.
Both Lanier and Brewer said people are happy that there is a shoe repair shop here. Customers will bring them shoes that cost more to fix than they are worth because they are comfortable and there is an emotional attachment.
“If it’s worth it to you, it’s worth it to me,” Lanier said.
Phoenix Molded Shoes, Inserts and Braces is a wholesale business Brewer started in 2015.
It is in the same location as the shoe repair shop and deals with orthopedic surgeons, podiatrists and orthotists around the country.