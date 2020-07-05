This beautiful home is located at 5324 Ivory Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $204,900 and is being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
This is the Harder Hall home you have been waiting for. Nestled on a large fenced in corner lot and under a picturesque mature shade tree, this home has incredible curb appeal. Attractive construction with a lush lawn and landscaping.
Inside is just as dreamy with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, French door, crown molding, recessed lighting, wood slatted blinds and more. It features a large living room and dining combo (great room style) with lots of room. The vaulted ceilings really open up this space even more.
You will love the granite kitchen with tiled backsplash, white cabinetry and white appliances. Spacious, bright, clean and lots of counter and cabinet space. You will love to meal prep or entertain in this space; it’s perfect as there is a granite breakfast bar that overlooks the living room (never miss the games or conversations while in the kitchen) and there is also a pass-through windows and counter that goes to the family room. The family room is currently being used as a den/home office and features a charming French door that adds more character. There is an outside door that leads to the fenced back yard — perfect for kids and/or pets.
The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a spacious master bath. The master bath has his and her sinks (granite) and a huge walk-in shower. There are two guest bedrooms and solid surface (granite) bathroom across the house.
It has a huge indoor laundry room with cabinetry for added storage options and an attached two-car garage.
To see this home, call Mandy Elliott at 863-273-2861 or Norm Elliott at 863-443-0480,