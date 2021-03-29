SEBRING — April starts this coming week, marking the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month throughout the nation.
For Highlands County, this means that this coming Thursday, April 1, will see the annual kickoff at 8 a.m. on the lawn in front of the Highlands County Courthouse at 430 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
Don’t forget, also, to wear blue to the kickoff.
Each year, event organizers from “Pinwheels for Prevention” Prevent Child Abuse Florida, The Ruth E. Handley Children’s Advocacy Center, the Highlands County Board of County Commission, Heartland for Children and the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County Inc. plant dozens of blue and silver pinwheels in the lawn and within the planters.
Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign in 2008 since people respond positively to pinwheels, a symbol of childhood whimsy and lightheartedness, as stated on PreventChildAbuse.org. It represents the organization’s vision for a world where all children grow up happy, healthy and prepared to succeed in supportive families and communities.
The shiny pinwheels from previous year’s events have since decorated desks, gardens, children’s rooms and memorials as a reminder of that vision and mission.
Undersheriff Col. Mike Brown recently spoke of a young girl he called “Ashley” — not her name — who had to testify about her sexual abuse while he was still an investigator.
She called him “Big Mike” and they built rapport as she gave depositions about what had happened to her, all the while standing beside him and using her whole hand to squeeze two of his fingers for two hours talking about two years of abuse.
When she testified in court, he could not sit beside her, but sat in the back waiting for her. She testified “like a trooper,” Brown said, but when they walked to the elevator and the doors closed, she broke down.
“She crumbled, fell on the floor,” Brown said. “She could do nothing but weep.”
Other years’ speakers have also talked about how central Floridians have a strong parenting ethic. Parents who have less stress can be there for their children, but two of the biggest stressors and needs in the area are housing and food, which many households struggle to provide.
Carissa Marine, CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, has said that, most of all, children need love, not based on merit or actions, but unconditional, pure love that comforts, gives, respects, leads by example, acts and changes lives.
“Love is not what we feel,” Marine has said: “Love is what we do.”
PreventChildAbuse.org advises that whether you are part of a business or corporation enacting policies to impact the work-life balance of employees or a neighbor who offers a respite from the demands of parenting, we all have an effect on the lives of children.
Children who are raised with safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments, the site states, stand a greater chance of academic and financial success, growing up to be productive, contributing members of their communities.
“Pinwheels are a reminder that we all play a role in children’s lives,” the site states.