ZOLFO SPRINGS — Hundreds of guests wandered through the grounds at Pioneer Park this past weekend to check out the new additions to the 55th Annual Pioneer Festival, previously known as Pioneer Park Days.
The annual event still featured the heritage of Hardee County but a modern day twist was added to draw people of all ages to the grand exhibition. Visit Hardee coordinated the efforts and incorporated concerts and a kids zone filled with several large blown up activities along with the old pioneer demonstrations and antique shows. There were also several vendors selling food, arts, crafts, antiques and various miscellaneous items.
Bittner Honey from Avon Park was there selling their honey products. In addition to fresh honey, they had candy, body creams and even soaps made from honey.
“I already purchased my honey,” said customer Florence Deemer of Zolfo Springs, who works as a registered nurse at the Avon Park Clusters. “My grandson loves the candy.”
Deemer sampled a few more honey products Sunday morning and could not resist buying some more honey sweets to take home.
The sound of music provided by a local three-piece band consisting of two guitars and a tuba filled the air as people shopped for bargains on the final day on Sunday. The festival went from March 3-5.
Guests could also enjoy an Antique Engine & Tractor Show and daily Tractor Parades along with a Car, Jeep and Truck Show. Tours were offered by wagons pulled by tractors and there were horse and buggy rides.
For those who still wanted to step back in time, they could stroll through the Pioneer Village to see blacksmith Mike McIntyre pound on hot pieces of metal to form various objects. There was also a general store that offered items for sale in addition to a post office, cabins, a train, horse-drawn wagons and even a medicine man who performed shows throughout the day.
Pioneer Park is owned and operated by Hardee County. It is located on the corner of U.S. 17 and Florida Hwy 64.