Flash Games, Comics & Toys in Sebring had a record breaking attendance of 1,000 people for the Pokemon Day event last weekend.
The event was scheduled for Saturday, July 8, but carried over to Sunday, July 9, when the owner John Feliciano realized that one of the grand prizes had not been claimed. Connor Lenhart was the winner of the Switch bundle. The Charizard card was not found on Saturday so the craze continued on Sunday. Each guest received a free pack of 25 cards just for entering the store.
"Of the 1,100 packs of collectible cards out of 2,000 given out, the Charizard grand prize card was never found, leaving 900 unopened packs," Feliciano said. They are going to add the remaining packs to next year's event, so perhaps there will be a lucky winner then.
There were 780 people attending on Saturday and another 300 walked in the store on Sunday. In all, more than 1,000 people attended the Pokemon Day event, and according to Feliciano, "some traveled up to four hours away, from places like Orlando, Okeechobee, Lakeland and even Jacksonville."
More than 200 Pokemon enthusiasts stood in line for hours in the sweltering heat Saturday, waiting for the doors to open. Due to the extreme heat outside, the staff generously gave everyone attending the event water while they anxiously awaited the door’s to open at 11 a.m. Some guests came as early as 7 a.m. to stand in line.
Feliciano was thankful to his team for providing great service, staying organized and helping to keep the crowd entertained. He said that he is "thankful to the community for coming out and showing nothing but love and support. Without them, we wouldn't be where we are, and the event was a huge success." They are already planning for a special Halloween event.
According to Feliciano, his team was able to process $100,000 worth of inventory during the event.
Flash Games, Comics & Toys, located next to Five Guys, at The Village Fountain Plaza, 300 U.S. 27 North, in Sebring. The game store is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For details, call 863-451-1569.
Highlands Sun Editor Cindy Marshall contributed to the story.