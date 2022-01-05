DEC. 22

Overdose, 100 block U.S. 27, Officers responded to an overdose at location

 

DEC. 23

Death, 4000 block Capland Avenue, No sign of foul play

Found property, 2000 block U.S. 27, property found at location

 

DEC. 24

Domestic battery, 3000 block, Sanibel Street, arrested for domestic battery

 

DEC. 26

Death, 3000 block of Belland Circle, no sign of foul play

Suspicious person and resisting arrest without violence, 3000 block U.S. 27 South, arrested for resisting arrest without violence

Traffic offense, U.S. 27 and Hooks Street, arrested for driving without a license

Recommended for you