People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center after a shooting May 6, in Allen, Texas. Police released video footage Wednesday, June 28, of an officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman, quickly ending a mass shooting that left eight people dead and seven others wounded at the mall. The edited five-and-a-half-minute video details the final moments of Mauricio Garcia, 33, after he unleashed a rain of bullets from an AR-15-style rifle.