Polk County's Constitutional Officers officially took office last week, with one making history as he took his oath of office.
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd raised his hand to be sworn in for the fifth time, claiming the distinction of being the only sheriff in Polk County history to serve as many terms in office.
Also taking their oaths were Clerk of the Circuit Court Stacy Butterfield, Property Appraiser Marsha Faux, Tax Collector Joe Tedder, Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards and State Attorney Brian Haas.
The six were all re-elected to their posts this past November in the general election.
While Judd claimed a historic fifth term, Butterfield took office for the third time; Faux signed on for her sixth stint; Tedder reclaimed his seat for the sixth time; Edwards raised her hand for the sixth time and Haas will be serving his second session as the county's head prosecutor.
The formal investiture took place last week at the Polk State College Public Safety Center in Winter Haven, with most of those elected taking their oaths wearing masks and keeping socially distant due to the ongoing pandemic.
Hosting the ceremonies was Andrea Oliver, with the invocation offered by the Rev. Dr. Nathaniel Hill, of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. The posting of the colors was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Department's Honor Guard.
Each official was formally seated in their office by the Chief Justice of the Florida Supreme Court Charles Canaday, of Lakeland.
Judd was joined on stage by his wife, Marisa; Butterfield by husband, Rick; Faux explained that her family was watching the ceremony via streaming feeds due to the pandemic; Tedder was accompanied by his wife, Tracey; and Edwards was accompanied by Assistant Supervisor of Elections Cole Hahn.
Each of the officers lavished praise on their staff, with Judd saying, “We have a first-rate law enforcement agency whose men and women daily stand in the gap between good and evil.”
“We all love our jobs and work well together,” said Tedder. “We also get great support from the Board of County Commissioners and the County Manager's office.”
Several Polk commissioners attended the ceremony. The new or re-elected county board members took office in November.