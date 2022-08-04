Warehouse

Lineage Logistics Services, LLC already owns a warehouse in Haines City. The corporation also wants to set up shop in Lake Alfred. Image provided by Lineage Logistics Services website

The Polk County Board of County Commissioners was expected to approve a tax break for a global corporation that wants to set up shop in Lake Alfred.

A few years ago, the Wall Street Journal described Lineage Logistics Services as “the world's largest refrigerated warehousing company.”

