Two Polk County commissioners back pedaled last week from signing a controversial letter touting the use of alternative medicines to treat or ward off COVID-19 proposed by Commissioner Neil Combee and signed off on by Commissioner Bill Braswell.
Commissioners Martha Santiago and Rick Wilson withdrew their support from Combee's “right to try” letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis where Combee says people should be allowed to use horse wormier ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine to either stave off the virus or keep its symptoms minimal.
Combee brought up the controversial letter two weeks ago, saying he had taken ivermectin to keep from contracting the virus until he could get the shots, and felt that everyone should have the right to use any alternative medicines available including the over-the-counter antacid Pepcid AC.
Combee has held fast in his belief that these “other” meds can have value in treating the pandemic disease, despite the county's Health Department leader Dr. Joy Jackson and Lakeland Regional Medical Center's Dr. Daniel Haight maintaining the two drugs have not been proven effective in fighting the disease that continues to ravage Polk residents.
While infection and fatality statistics seem to have leveled out some in recent weeks following a late summer surge, the county continues to have a high infection and mortality rate, mostly in the unvaccinated.
Combee's only support at last week's agenda review session was Braswell, who reiterated his earlier stance, that “people should be able to choose” what drugs to use.
Commissioner George Lindsey has opposed the board endorsing Combee's letter from the beginning, maintaining medical care should be left to those specialists and didn't belong in the county board's operating wheelhouse.
The bottom line will only be signed by Combee and Braswell, with Wilson and Santiago saying they would send their own letters to DeSantis, but they would not endorse the drugs outlined as beneficial in Combee's missive.
In other business last week, the county board relaunched a rent-help program to spend about $10 million in leftover pandemic money.
The rent help program information will be available on the county's website, www.polk-county.net and basically states that the county would pick up the tab for people behind on their rent if they lost their jobs or were otherwise impacted by the pandemic.
Assistant County Manager Todd Bond said in this round, the money could go directly to the renters, and not be restricted to landlords, the way it was last year.
He said the latest directives from federal sources state that in some cases individuals could get the money to pay their back or delinquent rent but added it primarily would follow the guidelines established last year.
“Most of the money will go out the same way it did before, directly to the landlords, but there will or may be some exceptions where individuals can get the money,” he said.
He did not say when that would be clarified by federal sources.
The revamped program was expected to launch this week, he added.
In other business, the commissioners briefly discussed the whopping $2.1 billion budget, the largest ever passed in the county's history. The usual budget, about $1.9 billion, was boosted over the top by the federal government allocation or more than $140 million into the county's coffers.
The budget called for the same millage rate as last year, 6.899 mills, but with increased property values, it will generate a bit more revenue than last year. County Manager Bill Beasley said the difference was expected to be about $12 million, an increase of about 4.4 percent. Also included in the budget are hikes in the fire/rescue fees and garbage collection charges. Those are calculated on property type and value, Beasley added.
Those numbers mean that each $1,000 in property value would generate $6.89, officials said.
The budget was expected to be formally adopted Monday at the second public hearing in Bartow. An earlier meeting a week ago, drew no comment from the public on the proposed budget, the increased fees or the taxes to be levied.