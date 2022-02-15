The opening ceremony for the 29th Polk Senior Games will be at All Saints Academy on Feb. 26, starting at 12:30 p.m.
Even if you don’t know anybody who’s competing, it might be worth the effort to come out and support some local athletes who “retired” a bit differently than most. One could say watching some of these men and women could inspire people to get out there and start taking care of their own body.
After the opening ceremony, there are a series of track events starting at 1 p.m. Spectators can park and watch for free from the bleachers.
There was no Polk Senior Games last year due to the pandemic. All the events this year are outdoor events. Events will be all over the county, almost every day except two Sundays over the two weeks of competition.
Marvin Villard set the Polk Senior Games men's deadlift in his weight class in 2020. Marv is 67 years young and he safely lifted 315 pounds off the ground that year. In 2016, Villard was diagnosed with multiple forms of cancer.
His friend, Yvette Fox, met him at Gold's Gym in Winter Haven in 2019. She helped teach Villard the art of power lifting.
Power lifting is not offered this year due to the pandemic, so this year Villard signed up for four track events – the 50 meter, 100m, 200m and the 800m race. Villard said he has not competitively done track since he was in high school.
“That was just a couple of years ago,” he said.
Villard still has cancer treatments every 90 days.
“I don't mind sharing my story if it inspires others to move,” he said. “It's all about staying active. Ever since being diagnosed with cancer, being physically and emotionally active has been important to me.”
Some of the athletes will move on to compete in the Florida Senior Games later this year. The Heartland Senior Games in Sebring and Lake Senior Games have yet to publish event dates. The minimum age is 50 on or before Dec. 31, 2022. Age groups generally go by five-year increments.
•Archery is sponsored by the Frank and Mary Brooks family and will be at Central Florida Archers in Fort Meade on March 12.
•Bocce doubles is sponsored by Kathy Benn in memory of her father, Jack Mahoney, and will be at Carefree Country Club in Winter Haven on March 4.
•Field events (discus, high jump, javelin, long jump, shot put, softball throw and triple jump) are sponsored by Sage Aging ElderCare Guide in honor of Hank Beacom and happen at the Bartow High School stadium on March 5.
•Fishing is sponsored by Pat and Bob Bazley in memory of her father, Jahn Bickel, and will be at Tenoroc Fish Management Area, Darby Lake in Lakeland on March 3.
•Singles Golf is sponsored by Dick Cheney and Doubles Golf is sponsored by Bartow Community Healthcare Foundation and will occur at Schalamar Creek Golf and Country Club in Lakeland on March 1.
•Putt and Chip Golf is sponsored by Chiropractic Center of Lakeland in memory of Dan DeRosa by Linda and Larry Smucker and happens at Highland Fairways in Lakeland on Feb. 28.
•Horseshoes is sponsored by Eye Specialists of Mid Florida and will be played at Rotary Park in Winter Haven on March 8.
•Lawn bowling is sponsored by MKMAG Agency LLC Home Instead and will be in Lake Parker Park in Lakeland on March 3.
•Pickleball is sponsored by Evergreen Lifestyles Management and happens at Solivita Freedom Park Pickleball Courts on March 7 to 9 in Poinciana.
•Punt, Pass and Kick is sponsored by Better Living for Seniors Polk County and will be played at the Bartow High School stadium on March 10.
•The 5K Road Race is sponsored by Foot & Ankle Associates, Dr. Fazekas and Dr. Werd and will be at the Bartow High School stadium on March 12.
•Rifle Shooting is sponsored by Lakeland Rifle and Pistol Club and can be found at the club on March 3.
•Skeet Shooting is sponsored by Lois Shultz in memory of Ron Shultz. Trap shooting is sponsored by Senior Helpers. Both events happen at Imperial Polk Gun Club in Winter Haven on March 2 and March 9 respectively.
•Sporting Clays Shooting happens at Tenoroc Shooting Center on Feb. 28.
•Shuffleboard is sponsored by WellMed and will be played at the Lake Parker Park shuffleboard courts on March 1-2.
•Softball is sponsored by the Powell family in memory of the great Larry Powell of Winter Haven. The event will happen at in Lakeland on Feb. 26.
•Tennis is sponsored by the Gandolfo family and will be at Beerman Family Tennis Center in Lakeland Feb. 28 – March 4.
•Walking is sponsored by Reliance Medical Centers and will be at at Bartow High School stadium on March 12.