The Lakeland Fire Department and SPCA Florida has released its 2023 Rescued Pets Calendar.
Featuring SPCA’s rescued dogs and cats, each month of the year includes helpful safety tips and interesting facts from each organization.
Pairing LFD’s firefighters with SPCA’s pets, the calendar helps fund medical care for the animals on LFD emergency scenes and treatment at SPCA Florida’s Reva McClurg Medical Center.
The 2023 Rescued Pets Calendar can be purchased for a $10 donation and makes a perfect gift for the upcoming holidays. Cash and checks are accepted at all sites. Credit cards are only accepted online at www.spcaflorida.org/calendar, SPCA Florida’s Medical Center, Adoption Center, and Administration buildings. Purchase locations are below:
• The SPCA Florida Campus at 5850 Brannen Road S., Lakeland.
• The LFD Administration Building at 701 E. Main St., Lakeland.
The Rescued Pets calendar is the annual philanthropic fundraiser for LFD and SPCA Florida’s Partnership for Pets program. Since 2015, Partnership for Pets has improved medical care for animals encountered on emergency scenes by providing treatment at SPCA’s medical treatment center and funding for emergency equipment, such as animal-specific oxygen masks, to help LFD firefighters better protect Lakeland’s furriest family members.