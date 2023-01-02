Green

Floyd Hintteon Green, Jr.

Winter Haven officers recently made a significant arrest for trafficking amounts of narcotics.

On Dec. 28, at about 5:37 p.m., officers observed a truck driving in the area of Lake Shipp South and 7th St. SW with dark tinted windows. A lawful traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver, 61 year-old Floyd Hintteon Green, Jr., of Winter Haven.

