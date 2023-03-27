49 years of flight and still going: SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo 2023

Wings from all over the world will soar over the Lakeland campus of the 49th SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo as it gets underway next week.
The event takes place March 28-April 2, and as the first major air show and expo of the year, officials are expecting more than 200,000 aviation enthusiasts from around the world “to enjoy what has become known as Aviation’s Season Opener and Spring Break for Pilots,” according to a SUN ‘n FUN media release.
“E3 Aviation Association is the perfect partner to join SUN ‘n FUN this year. It’s an amazing brand fit in every way with the experiential event we’ve created,” said Gene Conrad, President and CEO for SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo.
“At the core of it all is our shared passion for aviation,” he said. “We have so many fun and interesting surprises waiting for our visitors this year.”
E3’s Vice President of Marketing, Josh Volpe, said “As the premier aviation membership platform, we owe a lot to the incredible passion that aviation fans and pilots have created across the country. The pinnacle of aviation events and airshows, like SUN ‘n FUN, is a big reason why the industry has grown into such a phenomenon for pilots, aviation enthusiasts and students.”
Volpe said when E3 was introduced to the SUN ‘n FUN team, it was an easy decision to become the title sponsor after seeing their passion, cause and vision as they continue to inspire and educate people of all ages.
This year’s SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo showcases hundreds of aircraft on display including Vintage, Homebuilt, Aerobatic, Warbird, jet, and Light Sport.
The U.S. Navy squadron of the Blue Angels will shred the skies over Lakeland once more. Special airshow acts include U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightening II Demonstration Team, the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightening Demonstration Team, and Doug Rozendaal flying Mr. Mulligan, the Howard DGA-6 pioneer racing plane.
SUN ‘n FUN also features more than 500 exhibitors, hands-on workshops teaching building and maintenance skills, and educational forums from pilots and maintainers about safety, new products, and other timely topics.
Tickets for SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo are available online at flysnf.org.