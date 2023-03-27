49 years of flight and still going: SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo 2023
Graphic provided by SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo

Wings from all over the world will soar over the Lakeland campus of the 49th SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo as it gets underway next week.

The event takes place March 28-April 2, and as the first major air show and expo of the year, officials are expecting more than 200,000 aviation enthusiasts from around the world “to enjoy what has become known as Aviation’s Season Opener and Spring Break for Pilots,” according to a SUN ‘n FUN media release.

